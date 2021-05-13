$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 16,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,431. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $656.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

