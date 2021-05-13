-$0.10 EPS Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

