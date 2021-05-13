-$0.15 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.19). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $17.79 on Monday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

