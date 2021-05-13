$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.38. Adient posted earnings per share of ($2.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.09. 8,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

