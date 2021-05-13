$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Howard Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

