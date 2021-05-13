$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Altice USA posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,734 shares of company stock worth $7,242,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,484. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

