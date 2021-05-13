$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $1.39. Shopify reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,083.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.39, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.