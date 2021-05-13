$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $70,264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,774,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 908,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,348. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

