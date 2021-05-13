1,120 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,174,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,726,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $128.77 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $134.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

