$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.66 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $63.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.64 million to $465.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $476.86 million, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

