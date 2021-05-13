1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €24.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

