1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.46 ($32.30).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.99. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

