135,693 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

