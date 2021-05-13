17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

NYSE:YQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $303,000.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

