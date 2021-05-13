1,994 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $171.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.30. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

