1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.73

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.73 and traded as high as $49.20. 1st Source shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 56,513 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 1st Source by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1st Source by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

