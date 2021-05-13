$2.80 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.88. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

NYSE:SWK opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

