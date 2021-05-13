2,103 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,728,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,244,000 after acquiring an additional 511,127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

