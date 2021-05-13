2,282 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

