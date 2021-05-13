23,000 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 35.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $185.76. 88,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,107,555. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

