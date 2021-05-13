25,632 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

