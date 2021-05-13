2,731 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,117. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.79 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.74 and its 200-day moving average is $334.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.