2,753 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

