2,956 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

NYSE:CRI opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

