$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce $300,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

