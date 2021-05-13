3,180 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Bought by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,260. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

