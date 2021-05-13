3,300 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

