3,400 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.11. 274,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,176. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.