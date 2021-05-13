3,412 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after buying an additional 618,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 334,599 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,238 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.