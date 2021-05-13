344 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $41.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,537.60. 3,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,512. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,452.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,254.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,023.06 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

