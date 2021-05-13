3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

DDD stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

