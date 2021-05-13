3i Group plc (LON:III) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,117.50 ($14.60).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035.

LON:III traded up GBX 31.50 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,229.50 ($16.06). 896,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,149.32. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 744.40 ($9.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of £11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

