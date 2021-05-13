$4.07 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $16.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.56 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock worth $25,872,123 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $464.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

