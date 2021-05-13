$42.55 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $42.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $42.60 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $176.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $1,931,190. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. 226,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.