433 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.19. 28,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,575. The company has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

