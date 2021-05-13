519 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 38.1% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,516,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 153.2% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 49,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.75 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

