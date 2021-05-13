55I LLC Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.