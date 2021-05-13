55I LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

55I LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,191,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,609,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

