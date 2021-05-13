55I LLC Purchases New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

