55I LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

