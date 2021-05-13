5N Plus Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

