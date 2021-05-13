5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

VNP stock opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.23 million and a P/E ratio of 92.81. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

