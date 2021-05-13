6,252 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its position in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Matson by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Matson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,288. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

