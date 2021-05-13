7,000 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Equinix comprises approximately 2.6% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $617,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $708.00. The company had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 138.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $699.99 and its 200 day moving average is $704.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

