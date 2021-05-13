7,200 Shares in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

