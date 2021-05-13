7,241 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

