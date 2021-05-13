876 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

BA stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

