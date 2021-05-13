$98.90 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post sales of $98.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $100.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $499.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $545.60 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $546.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 221,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,618. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

