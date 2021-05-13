$980.24 Million in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post $980.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.52 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $3,627,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of DASH opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.78. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

