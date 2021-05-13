AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.4% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

